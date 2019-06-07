– Former Green Bay Packers FB Aaron Ripkowski will be a part of the XFL Dallas showcase on June 7.

Ripkowsi was a sixth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Packers. He played for the University of Oklahoma under current XFL Dallas coach Bob Stoops. He started ten games for the Packers, playing in 47, and had three career touchdowns.

He joins former Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael at the showcase.