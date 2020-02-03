Former Head Of WWE Security Releases Book

– Jimmy Noonan, who was the head of WWE’s security for many years during the Attitude Era has released his first novel Getting Color.

Promotional material for the book notes, “Dan “Delirium Tremens” Manley has it, the gift. “Men wanna be him, and Women wanna f**k him. That’s the simple formula that will take you to the top of the mountain in Professional Wrestling, the place where Dan currently resides. Obstacles like Bobo Awesome, Clint McClintock and Johnny Quest, a penchant for WFW TopChix and the ever-so-available Ring-Rats can’t knock him off the mountain. Only he can do that.He wants more, and more is a dangerous proposition in the world he has chosen. “More” puts guys like Dan in deep sh**, a place he is slowly descending to. This is his diary of life on the road with the biggest traveling juggernaut in Sports History, from day one with The Strap to a dangerous confrontation months later.ANY resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is PURELY coincidental.Names, Characters, Businesses, Places, Events, Locales, and incidents are either the products of this authors vast imagination or used in a fictitious manner. No Wrestlers were injured in the writing of this book. Any likeness to the real thing is pure coincidence. No, I am not writing about you, you conceited f***.”

