Former Host of Blue’s Clues Willing To Fight John Cena For Job

As we previously reported, John Cena has auditioned to be the next host of Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues, which is getting a reboot. TMZ spoke with former host Steve Burns, who said he’s willing to fight Cena for the job before the show returns this year.

Burns hosted the program for seven years. He said that the reason the show was successful was that there was an average person hosting. Nickelodeon has not announced the new host yet, but both Burns and a new female host are in contention. It’s unknown if Cena’s audition as legitimate or not, as it was filmed for the return announcement.