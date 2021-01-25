wrestling / News
Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Returning For Impact Plus Special
Impact Wrestling has announced that several former members of the Knockouts division are returning this week for a special roundtable discussion on Impact Plus.
The company took to Twitter to reveal former stars Gail Kim, Velvet Sky, Christy Hemme, ODB, Brooke Adams, and Tary Terrell will participate in the roundtable in honor of Knockouts Month on the app.
“BREAKING: A special Knockouts Roundtable discussion featuring
@gailkimITSME, @VelVelHoller, @hemmepowered, @theodbbam, @RealBrookeAdams and @IAmTarynTerrell is coming to @IMPACTPlusApp THIS WEEK as part of Knockouts Month!” the company wrote.
You can access the Impact Plus streaming service at this link.
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 25, 2021
