Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Returning For Impact Plus Special

Impact Wrestling has announced that several former members of the Knockouts division are returning this week for a special roundtable discussion on Impact Plus.

The company took to Twitter to reveal former stars Gail Kim, Velvet Sky, Christy Hemme, ODB, Brooke Adams, and Tary Terrell will participate in the roundtable in honor of Knockouts Month on the app.

