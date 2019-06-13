wrestling / News
Former Impact Roster Member Debuts at NXT Taping (Spoiler)
June 13, 2019 | Posted by
– A former member of the Impact roster made their debut at this week’s NXT taping. As noted in the spoilers, Priscilla Zuniga made her debut in a losing effort against Bianca Belair.
Zuniga was a member of LAX as Diamante in 2017 and 2018. She was released from Impact in January of this year. Priscilla Zuniga is her real name.
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler On Where The Shane McMahon Storyline Is Going
- Fox News Issues Statement On Tyrus Sexual Harrassment Allegation
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Think Age Is To Blame For The Undertaker vs. Goldberg Problems At Super Showdown
- Bruce Prichard Defends Booking of AJ Styles & Dixie Carter Affair Storyline, Explains Why It Ended in the Middle
- Trish Stratus Recalls Backstage Argument With John Morrison Over WrestleMania 27 ‘Cold Shoulder’, How It Impacted Her Relationship with Melina