wrestling / News

Former Impact Roster Member Debuts at NXT Taping (Spoiler)

June 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Logo

– A former member of the Impact roster made their debut at this week’s NXT taping. As noted in the spoilers, Priscilla Zuniga made her debut in a losing effort against Bianca Belair.

Zuniga was a member of LAX as Diamante in 2017 and 2018. She was released from Impact in January of this year. Priscilla Zuniga is her real name.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading