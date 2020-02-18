Former Impact Star Rebel Pays Tribute to Murdered Friend Amie Harwick

Former Impact Wrestling star Rebel posted to Instagram to pay tribute to Amie Harwick, her friend who was murdered on Saturday. Rebel, real name Tanea Brooks, posted to her account to remember Harwick, a sex and family therapist who appeared in the documentary Addicted To Sexting. Harwick was gravely injured on Saturday at her home in the Hollywood Hills. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died. Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested later that night on suspicion of murder.

Brooks posted to Instagram as you can see below, saying, “Amie Nicole You were a purrfect angel & now you are an angel in heaven. I’m devastated to hear about your tragic death, you won’t be forgotten my beautiful, intelligent, creative friend. Love you always, Rest In Peace.”

Harwick was engaged to WWE Celebrity Wing Hall of Famer Drew Carey from 2017 to 2018. She had recently expressed concern about an ex-boyfriend, whom she had a restraining order against which end two weeks ago. The report states that she was found underneath a third-story balcony with injuries that were consistent with a fall. Harwick’s roommate called police and met them out in the street, saying she was being assaulted inside the home.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Harwick.