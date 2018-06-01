Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Former MLB Pitcher Makes NXT In-Ring Debut, Shelton Benjamin in Money in the Bank Highlights Video

June 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rinku Singh

– Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Rinku Singh made his NXT in-ring debut at Thursday’s house show in Tampa, Florida. You can see pics of the debut below. Singh lost to Kassius Ohno in the opening match of the show.

– WWE posted the following video featuring the best moments from Shelton Benjamin’s Money In the Bank match appearances:

