WWE News: Former MLB Pitcher Makes NXT In-Ring Debut, Shelton Benjamin in Money in the Bank Highlights Video

– Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Rinku Singh made his NXT in-ring debut at Thursday’s house show in Tampa, Florida. You can see pics of the debut below. Singh lost to Kassius Ohno in the opening match of the show.

This was this fellas first match ever. I believe his name was Reku. He did great! Welcome to da biz! #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/EFnBCunRxm — Jiggly Jacob (@JigglyJacob) May 31, 2018

– WWE posted the following video featuring the best moments from Shelton Benjamin’s Money In the Bank match appearances: