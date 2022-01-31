Former Mojo Rawley Reveals He’s Been Battling COVID-19 For Months, Says He Almost Died

In a post on Instagram, Dean Muhtadi (formerly Mojo Rawley in WWE) revealed that he’s been fighting COVID-19 for months and he’s still not completely healed. He said he was diagnosed nineteen months ago, and almost died, but plans to eventually wrestle again.

He said in the clip: “I’ve been asked a ton about when I’m coming back to wrestling or if I’m officially retired, so let me go ahead and answer that now. About 19 months ago, I got COVID extremely badly. I had to go to the hospital, I almost died, and my lungs were just in really bad shape, so much so that in the beginning, I couldn’t have any extra pressure on my lungs or else it would suffocate me. I couldn’t even speak for days on end because I couldn’t get enough air in to talk. Maybe the scariest part of the whole thing was the fact that the doctors had no idea what to say because of the fact that it was so new. Fast forward, 19 months later, and I’m not quite 100%, but I’m getting pretty close. My training has been kicked up and I’m feeling good enough to announce, officially, I’m coming back to wrestling. COVID thought it got me, but it must have forgot, I STAY HYPED!”