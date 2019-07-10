wrestling / News
Various News: Former Muhammad Hassan Named Jr. High School Principal, Cover Released For Jim Ross’ Book
– The man once known as Muhammad Hassan is now a junior high school principal. Oswego County Today reports that Mark Copani has been named the new principal of Fulton Junior High School effective July 1st. Copani was previously an assistant principal at G. Ray Bodley High School and has worked in the school district since 2015.
“From my vantage point, I’ve been able to see what many of our young men and women are lacking as they enter ninth grade,” Fulton said. “I’m eager to get started with my faculty and staff so we can work together to prepare junior high students for the transition to the high school, which ultimately will help prepare students for life after school.”
– Jim Ross noted on Twitter that pre-orders are available for his new book Under the Black Hat, and revealed the cover as you can see below:
The much anticipated sequel to “SlobberKnocker: My Life In Wrestling” is finally available to pre order! Order your copy today! https://t.co/biAmrDTYLD pic.twitter.com/0ld2StjHZq
— GrillingJR (@JrGrilling) July 10, 2019
