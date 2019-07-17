Former NFL Player and Current MMA Fighter Austen Lane Calls Out Brock Lesnar

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, former NFL player and current MMA fighter Austen Lane called out Brock Lesnar for a possible fight and said that he liked his chances against the current WWE Universal Champion. Here are highlights:

On the relationship between ESPN and WWE: “There’s always gonna be that group of people who want to call out wrestling fans and say it’s fake. But you gotta remember that this is the same world we live in now where you can turn on ESPN2 and watch cornhole or video games being played. It’s not up for debate whether wrestling is a sport or not; it’s sports entertainment. Sports Illustrated and ESPN are covering it; Becky Lynch was the first wrestler to be on the cover of ESPN The Magazine… On our radio show we’re getting a lot more people that are fans of us talking wrestling than that aren’t. I think going forward it’s only gonna help the brand of ESPN having wrestlers at The ESPYs or SI or whoever is covering it and it’s gonna make wrestling that much bigger as well.”

On if he can cover WWE while working for ESPN: “It’s not hard for me at all… I got into the business of sports radio because I thought I had a voice and wanted to talk about things that matter to me. I’m passionate about NBA, MMA, football and I love watching wrestling. I understand it’s my job to cover it and not pick sides, and that’s what I do, but I am a fan.”

On if he’s talked with the Khans about joining AEW: “No, we haven’t had any talks yet. As far as working for AEW or a wrestling company one day, never say never. I’ve had people call into the show who want me to get in the ring and be a pro wrestler, but I just have too much respect for it and I know the amount of time it takes to be in that craft. I don’t know if I could spend that much time on something new like that. In a capacity of commentating or interviews, I’m all for that. But as far as getting into the ring, never say never but I doubt it.”

On Alberto El Patron vs. Tito Ortiz: “I know Alberto has been associated with Combate Americas but I’m not sure of his MMA experience. Tito is one of the OGs of the MMA world and had battles with Chuck Liddell…

On which wrestlers he wants to fight in MMA: “I would be remiss to not call out Brock Lesnar because in terms of popularity in the MMA community, and money it would garner, I think Brock Lesnar would be the man to call out. I like my chances to be honest with you. He’s a good wrestler and an All-American and his hands are decent. But he was supposed to fight Daniel Cormier and that fight backed out for whatever reason, so I think he’s done fighting MMA. But if the opportunity presented itself, why not? I’d be all for it.”

On an ESPN wrestling project: “I’m talking to somebody right now; I can’t give the name yet. But he has been in a ring before and hardcore fans would recognize the name. But what I foresee happening is that we get our own show with ESPN690 and we basically spend an hour each week talking wrestling and MMA which I think would be awesome. I can’t give out too much more information than that but hopefully I can announce it in a couple of months or so.”