Former NFL Player Trill Williams Reportedly Signs With WWE, Appeared On NXT

November 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Silver Logo Image Credit: WWE

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams has reportedly signed a deal with WWE, and appeared on this week’s NXT. Bobby Shouse of The Dive Bar Podcast reports that the NFL alumnus signed with WWE after having attended a tryout over the summer.

As noted by Shouse, Williams appeared in the background of a segment with Ashante Thee Adonis and Dion Lennox, as you can see below.

