wrestling / News
Former NFL Player Trill Williams Reportedly Signs With WWE, Appeared On NXT
November 13, 2024 | Posted by
Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams has reportedly signed a deal with WWE, and appeared on this week’s NXT. Bobby Shouse of The Dive Bar Podcast reports that the NFL alumnus signed with WWE after having attended a tryout over the summer.
As noted by Shouse, Williams appeared in the background of a segment with Ashante Thee Adonis and Dion Lennox, as you can see below.
Trill made his first on air appearance last night on @WWENXT 📈📺 https://t.co/xYTvVLpysL pic.twitter.com/VVZcb4IPyZ
— Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) November 13, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Status Update on Injured AEW Wrestlers, Skye Blue, & Willow Nightingale
- Booker T Explains Why The the WWE US Women’s Championship Is Needed
- Baron Corbin Reacts To Kurt Angle’s Comments About His Release, Wishes He Could Have Done More
- Kevin Nash Thinks 1992 WCW Was More of a Threat To WWE Than AEW