Former NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie Wins WWE 24/7 Championship

We have a new WWE 24/7 Champion, as former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie managed to pin R-Truth and win the title earlier today. The title change happened during today’s Celebrity Flag Football game on ESPNews, part of a celebration of Super Bowl weekend. During halftime, Flutie rolled up Truth to become champion. The two were on the same flag football team.

Truth just won the title back last Monday, pinning Peter Rosenberg in his hotel room during a live broadcast.

We’ll keep you updated when Truth inevitably wins his 49th reign with the title.