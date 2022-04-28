wrestling / News
Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch Appearing at NWA PowerrrTrip 2
Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will be appearing at NWA PowerrrTrip 2.
The National Wrestling Alliance announced on Thursday that Murcho will be attending PowerrrTrip 2 in Oak Grove, Kentucky. At that event on April 30, he will do battle with Matt Vine. Murdoch delivered a promo at the Crockett Cup event expressing his desire to get back in the title picture and it would seem this will be his first step to achieving that.
Below is the updated card for NWA PowerrrTrip 2:
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino
* Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith
* Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers
* Thom Latimer vs. Rhett Titus
* The Miserably Faithful vs. Magic Jake & Jax Dane
* Kenzie Page & Kamille vs. Kilynn King & Missa Kate
* Max The Impaler vs. Ella Envy
* Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Vine
We're excited for this brawl at PowerrrTrip 2!@TheRealTMurdoch returns to Valor Hall for the first time since losing the NWA Worlds Championship to Matt Cardona.
In his path? The debuting 'Instant Classic' Matt Vine!
Have you gotten your tix yet?
🎟️https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N pic.twitter.com/27Jkc0K9Zj
— NWA (@nwa) April 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Thought TNA Could Compete With WWE, TNA’s Open Fight Night & Gut Check Concepts
- AEW Dynamite Reportedly Rewritten Heavily Due to Hangman Page’s COVID Diagnosis
- Sgt. Slaughter Signs Multi-Year Deal With Hasbro, Returning To G.I. Joe
- Brian “Road Dogg” James On How Angry He Was At WWE, Coming Up With The Voodoo Kin Mafia Name