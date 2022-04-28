Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch Appearing at NWA PowerrrTrip 2

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will be appearing at NWA PowerrrTrip 2.

The National Wrestling Alliance announced on Thursday that Murcho will be attending PowerrrTrip 2 in Oak Grove, Kentucky. At that event on April 30, he will do battle with Matt Vine. Murdoch delivered a promo at the Crockett Cup event expressing his desire to get back in the title picture and it would seem this will be his first step to achieving that.

Below is the updated card for NWA PowerrrTrip 2:

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino

* Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith

* Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers

* Thom Latimer vs. Rhett Titus

* The Miserably Faithful vs. Magic Jake & Jax Dane

* Kenzie Page & Kamille vs. Kilynn King & Missa Kate

* Max The Impaler vs. Ella Envy

* Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Vine