AEW News: Former NXT Coach Backstage at AEW Dynamite, Philadelphia Return Set
February 9, 2022
– A former NXT coach and producer is backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Ace Steel is backstage at tonight’s show and also was at the weekend’s AEW Dark taping sessions in Orlando.
Steel worked for WWE as a coach from November 2019 until he was released in January.
– The site also reports that AEW will return to Philadelphia for Dynamite on April 27th.
