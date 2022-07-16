wrestling / News

Former NXT Talent Appeared At AEW Dark Tapings In Orlando (SPOILERS)

July 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark Logo Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling is taping several episodes of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, and a former NXT wrestler appeared. Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan, who was released from WWE last month, made his return to AEW Dark under his old ring name of Cole Karter. He defeated Mike Orlando in his first match since the June 4th episode of NXT.

His last stint in AEW was brief, only eight matches, all of them losses to bigger AEW stars like Lance Archer, Death Triangle and Paul Wight. This was his first win.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading