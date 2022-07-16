wrestling / News
Former NXT Talent Appeared At AEW Dark Tapings In Orlando (SPOILERS)
All Elite Wrestling is taping several episodes of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, and a former NXT wrestler appeared. Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan, who was released from WWE last month, made his return to AEW Dark under his old ring name of Cole Karter. He defeated Mike Orlando in his first match since the June 4th episode of NXT.
His last stint in AEW was brief, only eight matches, all of them losses to bigger AEW stars like Lance Archer, Death Triangle and Paul Wight. This was his first win.
Cole Karter the former Two Dimes is in the Dark Zone. #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/KGqf6NSQls
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 16, 2022
HE’S ALIVE!
Cole Karter (the former Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan in WWE) returned to AEW at the #AEWDark tapings today. pic.twitter.com/XPQkRFVjSe
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 16, 2022
