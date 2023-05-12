Former NXT UK Wrestlers To Challenge For Impact Tag Titles at Under Siege

Impact Wrestling has announced that former WWE NXT UK wrestlers Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster will appear at Under Siege. They will challenge Chris Bey and Ace Austin for the Impact World Tag Team titles. The event happens on May 26 and airs on Impact+. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No Disqualification for Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO

* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin

* #1 Contenders Match: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Chris Bey & Ace Austin (c) vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster)

* The Design vs. Sami Callihan and 2 partners TBD

* Trinity Fatu vs. TBD

* Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

* Impact Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (If Grace loses, she can’t get another shot while Purrazzo is champion)