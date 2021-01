Former Rascalz Debut on NXT as MSK (Pics, Video)

MSK made their debut on tonight’s NXT, and they are in fact the former Rascalz. Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier made their debut on this week’s show, newly named as Nash Carter and Wes Lee. You can see pics and video of their debut below.

MSK faced Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Jake Atlas in the opening round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, proving victorious after they hit a lifted flipping neckbreaker on Scott. They will face the winners of Killian Dain & Drake Maverick vs. Curt Stallion & August Grey next in the tournament.