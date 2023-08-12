Former ROH Champion Reportedly Planning Return to the Ring

Fightful Select reports that former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness is said to be making preparations to return to the ring. It’s unknown if he’s actually been cleared to wrestle yet, but he has been taking measures which suggested he was preparing to return.

As for whether or not he’ll appear at AEW All In, that remains to be seen. He has been brought up as a possible wrestler at the event, but it’s unknown if there are actually plans or him to wrestle or something that AEW is actively working on.

McGuinness’ last match was on TNA Xplosion in 2010, a match against Stevie Richards.