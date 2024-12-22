Former ROH Champion Returns at Tonight’s Boxing Day Brawl Tapings (SPOILER)

A former ROH World Champion returned during tonight’s Boxing Day Brawl tapings following AEW Collision. Homicide came out to team with Rocky Romero to defeat QT Marshall and Aaron Solo. ROH is taping more matches and we will have updated spoilers when they conclude. You can find the results for matches taped before Collision here.

Homicide returns to ROH in NYC!!! pic.twitter.com/5zvcOyrUZr — Kimmy (@kimmy_sokol) December 22, 2024