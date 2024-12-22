wrestling / News

Former ROH Champion Returns at Tonight’s Boxing Day Brawl Tapings (SPOILER)

December 21, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor ROH TV Logo Spoilers Image Credit: ROH

A former ROH World Champion returned during tonight’s Boxing Day Brawl tapings following AEW Collision. Homicide came out to team with Rocky Romero to defeat QT Marshall and Aaron Solo. ROH is taping more matches and we will have updated spoilers when they conclude. You can find the results for matches taped before Collision here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading