Former ROH Champion Xaver Reportedly Passes Away At 43

Xavier, who was the second-ever ROH World Champion, has sadly passed away according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Xavier, real name John Kirus, has died. Details around his passing are not yet known, though the site notes that but members of his family have confirmed the news with friends. He was 43 years old.

Kirius was born and raised in New York City, and began training for a wrestling career under Tony Devito in 1995. He made his pro debut in 2007 and worked for companies like Impact Championship Wrestling and Jersey All-Pro Wrestling before he debuted for ROH in 2002, appearing on the promotion’s first-ever show. He faced the first-ever ROH Champion in Low Ki in September of that year and came out on top, beginning a title reign that lasted 182 days. During this time, he was a member of Christopher Daniels’ The Prophecy stable. After he he lost the title to Samoa Joe in March of 2003, he took a hiatus and when he returned he turned on The Prophecy and feuded with Daniels.

Xavier also had memorable runs in ROH as part of The Embassy in 2004 and then, after a couple of years away, returning in 2006 to challenge Bryan Danielson for the ROH World Championship. He also had a few appearances in WWE on Velocity in 2003 and 2005, plus one on Sunday Night Heat in 2007. Xavier transitioned away from wrestling to MMA in 2009 for two amateur bouts, going 1-1.

Before the pandemic hit, Xavier was scheduled to make a return appearance for ROH, facing Jay Lethal at the eventually-canceled ROH Past or Present that was set for March.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Kirius. He will be missed.