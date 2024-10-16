Former ROH COO Joe Koff Passes Away At 73

PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor chief operating officer Joe Koff has passed away at the age of 73. Koff was the COO for ROH when it was owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Koff died this morning after a battle with cancer after deciding in August to stop his treatment. He did so in order to better enjoy the time he had left with his family.

Koff is credited with initiating the purchase of ROH by Sinclair and keeping it alive after former owner Cary Silkin had planned to close it. His work with the brand also included a weekly TV show and an event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was also Koff that made an offer to sell to Tony Khan in 2022, feeling the brand should remain alive and not just be a tape library. Koff was said to be very proud of ROH the entire time he was in charge of it.

411 would like to give our condolences to the friends, family and fans of Mr. Koff.