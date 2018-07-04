Quantcast

 

Former ROH Performer Taeler Hendrix ‏Says She Was Taken Off ROH TV For Not Sleeping With Jay Lethal

July 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Taeler Hendrix

Former ROH performer Taeler Hendrix was talking about her time in ROH on Twitter, and how she was the best part of the House of Truth. When a fan praised Jay Lethal for becoming a two-time ROH Champion, Hendrix ‏claimed that she was taken off of ROH TV for not sleeping with Lethal…

