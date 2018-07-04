Former ROH Performer Taeler Hendrix ‏Says She Was Taken Off ROH TV For Not Sleeping With Jay Lethal

Former ROH performer Taeler Hendrix was talking about her time in ROH on Twitter, and how she was the best part of the House of Truth. When a fan praised Jay Lethal for becoming a two-time ROH Champion, Hendrix ‏claimed that she was taken off of ROH TV for not sleeping with Lethal…

also the dude your standing up for is the same dude that told me because I didn't sleep with him they sabotaged me and took me off TV. that being the all mighty Jay. — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) July 4, 2018