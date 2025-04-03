PWInsider reports that Daria Berenato, the former Sonya Deville, will attend Invicta 61 this Friday night in Shawnee, Oklahoma. It happens at Grand Hotel & Casino. Berenato is a former MMA fighter with a 2-1 record. The show airs on the CBS Sports Network at 8 PM ET.

TNA X Division champion Moose is also scheduled to attend.