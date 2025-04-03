wrestling / News

Former Sonya Deville Will Attend Invicta 61 This Friday

April 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sonya Deville WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Daria Berenato, the former Sonya Deville, will attend Invicta 61 this Friday night in Shawnee, Oklahoma. It happens at Grand Hotel & Casino. Berenato is a former MMA fighter with a 2-1 record. The show airs on the CBS Sports Network at 8 PM ET.

TNA X Division champion Moose is also scheduled to attend.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sonya Deville, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading