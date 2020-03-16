wrestling / News
Former TNA Asylum Being Torn Down This Week
This is the week that the venue formerly known as the TNA Asylum finally says farewell, as it’s being torn down. The Tennessean News reports that destruction began on the Nashville Fairgrounds, which includes the original home for TNA, began this morning.
The Nashville Fairgrounds Sports Arena is being taken down in order to build a new Major League Soccer stadium and the way was cleared when a judge denied the motion last week for an injunction against the demolition. As PWInsider notes, the arena was constructed in 1922 and has been a venue for professional wrestling for decades. Impact used the arena for their Wednesday PPV programming from 2002 through 2004 and it was used in recent years by the NWA and House of Hardcore.
