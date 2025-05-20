Former TNA Employee Explains Idea For Season Tickets With TNA+ Plans

Romy Glazer, who previously worked in marketing for TNA Wrestling, was among several employees let go by the company on March 25, 2025. This group of departures also reportedly included other staff members like Gail Kim, Ariel Shnerner, Rob Kligman, and Michael Shewchenko, happening during a time of many changes for TNA.

Following her departure from the company, Glazer recently used social media to share some of her thoughts. She also talked about past work she had done or ideas she had during her time there.

“Pay $160 annually for TNA+

Get 2 GA tickets to every TNA event that year

Go if you can — if not, leave them at will call for a friend

Build community, fill seats, convert first-timers through fan referrals

Create new VIP networks in every city

Business case?

–️ $160 fixed income per sub (vs. 6 separate GA purchases to match at the time)

— Upside on merch, concessions, meet & greets

— Fan referrals = more subs, more viewers

— Loud, full arena every show = better shot at media rights growth”