Former TNA Music Composer Now Reportedly Works for AEW

– According to a report by Fightful Select, former TNA music producer Dale Oliver is not only working with AEW, he’s reportedly been doing work with the company for a while. Oliver was backstage at an AEW show several weeks ago, and when inquiring on his presence, it was noted to Fightful that Oliver had been working with AEW “for quite some time.”

Oliver previously worked in TNA and created many of their iconic entrance themes, including the ones used by AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Sting. According to the report, Oliver helps AEW with music in the production truck for AEW’s television broadcasts. Oliver’s son also reportedly works for AEW’s production team. Additionally, his son helps the post-production team in Nashville when they mix the audio for events.

Oliver’s name came up after Impact Wrestling (soon to be TNA Wrestling again) President Scott D’Amore said to Real Rasslin’ UK on the future of music in TNA Wrestling, “We are looking at some custom music and getting back into that space.”