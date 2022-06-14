Former TNA Wrestler Rhaka Khan Set To Stand Trial In July

Former Impact Wrestling star Rhaka Khan is set to stand trial on July 22, according to court records via PWInsider.

Trenesha Daniyall Biggers will go before the 409th District Court in El Paso, Texas on charges of interference with child custody and “aggravated kidnapping facilitate.” Bigger was indicted in August 2019, which got her put on El Paso’s most wanted fugitive list. Her court no-shows led to her bail being revoked. She was arraigned in December 2019 and is now being represented by a public defender.

In terms of her last wrestling appearance, that came over a decade ago for the now-defunct Lucha Libre USA promotion back in 2011. Prior to this Biggers was also part of the 2005 WWE Diva Search and was signed to a developmental contract but released in May 2006. In 2008 she signed for Impact Wrestling but left shortly after in 2009. She worked for Lucha Libre USA in 2010 and 2011.

On social media, she has claimed her indictment was “fake” in public videos but later made the videos private.