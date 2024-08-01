Former Tough Enough Competitor Joins WWE Writing Team

Fightful Select reports that former Tough Enough competitor Eric Watts has been hired for the WWE Smackdown writing team. He will be working full-time for the brand. This a different person from Erik Watts, the son of Bill Watts.

Eric Watts has wrestled for over a decade, going by the name Watts. He’s appeared for TNA and AEW in the past. He was a part of the 2011 season of Tough Enough, which also included Cameron, Matt Cross, Marty the Moth, Ivelisse and more. He was the seventh person eliminated. He never worked for WWE before now except as an extra.