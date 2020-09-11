wrestling / News

Former UFC Employee Now Working For Impact Wrestling

September 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former UFC employee Ant Evans is now working for Impact Wrestling. He’s been a wrestling fan for decades.

Evans has a background in reporting and publicity work for boxing before he went to UFC. While in the UFC, he helped to build the UK division and was later involved with PR. He was then placed in charge of Fight Pass.

