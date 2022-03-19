Former UFC Fighter Elvis Sinosic to Make Pro Wrestling Debut Next Month

– Per a report from The Roar, former UFC fighter Elvis Sinosic will be making his pro wrestling debut next month for All-Star Wrestling Australia. Sinosic will face All-star tag team champion and wrestling veteran Falco at the event.

The card will be held on April 2 at the St. Mary’s Leagues Club. Sinosic has a background in MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and BJJ. He’s competed in UFC, K-1, and more.

Elvis Sinosic made an initial appearance for All-Star Wrestling on January 22, when he signed his contract in front of a live audience and put the roster on notice. Falco later answered Sinosic’s unofficial open challenge and confronted him at a later event.

Sinosic turned 51 years old last month and also hails from Australia.