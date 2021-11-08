Former WCW Tag Team Champion Judy Bagwell Dead at 78

In a series of posts to Twitter, the Bagwell family confirmed that Judy Bagwell, a former WCW tag team champion and the mother of Buff Bagwell, passed away at the age of 78.

They wrote: “It is with a heavy heart we must announce that this past Friday the matriarch of the Bagwell family has passed away. Judy Bagwell was blessed with three amazing children, a loving husband and so many great memories over the years. Thank you to everyone that has asked about her over the years, and have kept her in your prayers during her battle with dementia. Judy Bagwell was 78. RIP Judy 1943-2021”

Judy was a regular on WCW TV during its later years, becoming a tag team champion with Rick Steiner when his original partner Kenny Kaos was injured. She never lost the title, as Steiner suffered and injury and was forced to vacate. She’d later come back for some of Buff’s other feuds, including one with Kanyon that resulted in the infamous ‘Judy Bagwell on a Pole’ match.

411 would like to give our condolences to the Bagwell family, as well as Judy’s friends and fans.

