Former WCW Traininer Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker Explains Why He & WCW Rejected Batista

– During a recent interview with Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted, former WCW trainer Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker (aka DeWayne Bruce) discussed why WCW did not sign Dave Bautista (aka Batista) when he had a tryout there. Previously, Batista described his tryout experience in WCW in 1999 as awful, claiming Sgt. Parker and WCW ran him “out the door.” Below are some highlights.

During the recent episode of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, WCW trainer Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker (aka DeWayne Bruce) explained why Batista was not signed by WCW and how he directed him towards WWE.

Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker on Batista: “You know what, WCW was set-up for training program there. He did come for a tryout, I did run him off, but I knew WCW was not going to take him like he was. I thought I did him a great favor going to WWE because I sent him to the Cincinnati – whatever their training ground is. But he still holds it against me. But all things looking at it, it was the best thing to happen for him.”

On WCW not having a program that would work for Batista: “Well, it wasn’t necessarily him. It was most necessarily with WCW because they didn’t have a program for him to go.”

Batista would later go on to sign with WWWE, getting his start in OVW in 2000 before eventually debuting as Deacon Batista for D-Von Dudley in 2002 on SmackDown.