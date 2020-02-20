wrestling / News
Former Wrestlemania Celebrity Sy Sperling Passes Away
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
WPIX 11 in New York City reports that Sy Sperling, who appeared at Wrestlemania X, passed away at the age of 78. Sperling was famous for his role in advertising the Hair Club for Men. He famously noted that he wasn’t just the President of the company, but a client.
His appearance at Wrestlemania X featured Howard Finkel getting a nice toupee, as he was introduced as the latest client.
Sperling eventually sold the company in 2000 and had been retired.
411 would like to give our condolences to his family, friends and fans.
