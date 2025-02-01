– A former WWE Champion is reportedly in Indianapolis ahead of today’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event. According to a report by Fightful Select, AJ Styles is now in Indianapolis, Indiana.

AJ Styles has been off TV since October, when he suffered a Lisfranc injury during a match with Carmelo Hayes. It’s not been confirmed if Styles will be making his in-ring return tonight at the Rumble.

The premium live event is scheduled for later today at Lucas Oil Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.