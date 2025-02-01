wrestling / News

Former WWE Champion Reportedly in Indianapolis Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

February 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Image Credit: WWE

– A former WWE Champion is reportedly in Indianapolis ahead of today’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event. According to a report by Fightful Select, AJ Styles is now in Indianapolis, Indiana.

AJ Styles has been off TV since October, when he suffered a Lisfranc injury during a match with Carmelo Hayes. It’s not been confirmed if Styles will be making his in-ring return tonight at the Rumble.

The premium live event is scheduled for later today at Lucas Oil Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, Royal Rumble, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading