wrestling / News
Former WWE Champion Reportedly in Indianapolis Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
– A former WWE Champion is reportedly in Indianapolis ahead of today’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event. According to a report by Fightful Select, AJ Styles is now in Indianapolis, Indiana.
AJ Styles has been off TV since October, when he suffered a Lisfranc injury during a match with Carmelo Hayes. It’s not been confirmed if Styles will be making his in-ring return tonight at the Rumble.
The premium live event is scheduled for later today at Lucas Oil Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
