wrestling / News
Former WWE Co-Presidents Leading Corporate Merger Between Isos & Bowlero
June 24, 2021 | Posted by
– According to a report by Bloomberg, Bowlero Corp. is in talks to go public via a merger with the blank-check firm Isos Acquisition Corp., which is led by former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. Barrios and Wilson are currently co-CEOs of Isos.
Bowlero is an operator of bowling centers that sometimes offer full-service bars and arcade games. Isos reportedly raised about $255 million last March in an initial public offering and announced that the company would focus on the global media and entertainment sectors, along with adjacent businesses. Terms on the merger are not yet finalized, and it could still potentially collapse.
WWE announced the exit of Barrios and Wilson in January of last year.
