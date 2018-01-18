Former WWE Composer Jim Johnston Talks About His Final Conversation With Vince McMahon

– Former WWE Composer Jim Johnston recently appeared on Sean Mooney’s Podcast (quotes via sportskeeda.com), and spoke about his firing from WWE after 32-years of service…

On His Final Conversation With Vince McMahon: “I had a brief conversation with Vince and it was over. All I’ll say is that I think there were a lot of ways to end it, and the way that it ended was, I think, there were better ways to end it to where everyone could’ve walked away with a much better feeling. After thirty-two years, it feels like a lost opportunity to me and I don’t really understand it.”

On What’s Wrong With Some Of Today’s Entrance Themes: “It has less to do with the character and selling the character, it’s now something that coincidentally plays while somebody comes out.”