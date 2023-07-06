wrestling / News
Former WWE Developmental Talent Arrested For DUI
July 6, 2023 | Posted by
Danny “Inferno” Gimondo, who was a WWE developmental talent in the mid ’00s, has been charged with a DUI and more. The Hernando Sun reports that Gimondo was arrested on June 29th at 3:15 PM ET in Hernando County and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. There are no further details on the arrest.
Gimondo was part of OVW from 2004 through 2006 under a Developmental contract with WWE and worked on the independent scene through 2020. PWInsider reports that Gimondo is still incarcerated in Hernando County, with a $10,000 bond set.
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Was Worried About Her Relationship With Seth Rollins Going Public
- Rob Van Dam on Why He Has Negative View of Vince Russo’s Creative Ideas, Recalls Experience With Him in TNA
- Bully Ray on the Responsibility of Risky Spots Happening in AEW Being on Tony Khan
- Arn Anderson On Andre the Giant Attending Clash of the Champions, Working With Michael Hayes