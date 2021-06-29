Former WWE Doctor On Vince McMahon’s Attitude On Wrestlers’ Well-Being, Physical Grind Of Wrestling Business

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Dr. Frank Romascavage, who worked as a WWE doctor from 1993 to 2006, discussed his role with the company, Vince McMahon’s attitude towards wrestlers’ well-being, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Dr. Frank Romascavage on what his role entailed in WWE and his relationship with the McMahon family: “They would call me up and say, ‘Hey Romascavage, we want you to do this and that or whatever. We need you here for a pay-per-view or In Your House or something like that,’ and I would never say no. The McMahon family was always good to myself. I remember one night, we were in Providence, RI, and we had to get a whole bunch of physicals done, so they would always send a limousine to the back door of my office. Take me right up to Rhode Island and I would take a couple of nurses. I would take my family, and we would do all the physicals and get it all done for them. It was a good relationship. Always had a good time with those guys, very, very superb organization. They treated us like royalty. I have nothing but the best accolades to say about the whole McMahon family.”

On Vince McMahon’s attitude towards wrestlers’ well-being: “I know Vince, his wife, his daughter and his son. It’s all about business. It’s a business proposition all the way down the line. Vince expects the best. Guys make a lot of money. They have good careers. They make a lot of money, and that’s more power to them, but they’re talented people. Nobody really appreciates the stamina that these folks have. They’re on the road 300 to 350 days out of the year, and they’re never around their families. It’s just unbelievable. They have to be able to talk. They have to be able to do the walk. They have to look physically great. They have to look just right for the cameras, and they have to do their whole role as designed. That’s how it has to be. I always tell people, these guys have to have a mega amount of talent to be a member of WWE, but Vince, he’s a business guy. I’ve never seen him ever demean anybody, or hurt anybody or say anything nasty. He just expects a certain thing, but the guys and the girls all know that it’s part of the life. It’s how it is just like when you play for the NFL. You’re going out there. You’re beating yourself up, and there’s consequences at the end of your career. Most people say, ‘I know that,’ and wrestling is no different. They take a beating. People can make all the derogatory comments about if it’s choreographed, planned or whatever, but man, when you hit a chair, or you fall off that ladder, guess what happens?”