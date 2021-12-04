Former WWE Employee Refutes Report of Firing, Claims Exit Was His Own Decision

– As previously reported earlier this week, longtime WWE employee Scott Aycock was said to have been released by the company this past week. Aycock has worked in security for WWE since 2004. Aycock has since posted a statement on his LinkedIn account, refuting that he was fired by WWE.

According to Aycock’s statement, his exit from the company was his own decision. He also said he was not in the arena the night the fan incident with Seth Rollins took place at the Barclays Arena on the November 22 edition of Monday Night Raw. Aycock wrote the following:

“This attached story link about WWE releasing me and another reporting I was fired is all false and made up. I gave significant time notice to WWE because I was presented with an awesome job opportunity. Furthermore, I was not at Raw the night of the fan Incident in Brooklyn recently as reported. This was totally my decision. And since I don’t Facebook/Twitter/Instagram etc, whomever is feeding these sites information for whatever reason, I would rethink your motivations.”

Based on the Observer Newsletter report on his exit, Aycock was “let go” from the company.