Former WWE Headquarters Up For Sale

WWE has put Titan Towers, its former and longtime headquarters, up for sale. CT Insider reports that the building, which was constructed in 1981 and served as WWE’s headquarters from 1985 through this year, has been put on the market. The sale price is listed as “subject to offer” according to commercial real estate firm Newmark.

The location at 1241 E. Main St. was appraised last year at $18 million. WWE opened its current headquarters in April and moved into the building, leaving Titan Towers vacant.

The move to sell the building was expected, as WWE noted in 2019 that they planned to sell the building once they relocated to the new building.

The report goes on to note that it’s possible the building could be redeveloped, as Newmark’s listing states that its “permitted uses include residential multifamily, research and development, educational uses, health clubs, etc.” There has been a lack in demand for non-downtown office space in Stamford, and several other office complexes in the city have been proposed and/or approved for redevelopment.