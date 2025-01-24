Former WWE HQ Titan Tower Reportedly Sold

Titan Tower, the former headquarters of WWE, has been sold according to a new report. CT Insider reports that the former WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut has been sold to MB Financial Group for $3.75 million.

The building, which served as the base of operations for WWE from 1985 up until 2023, still has the WWE logo on it currently but has not flown the company’s flag of US flag in a while. MB Financial plans to convert the building into apartment space and expects to have more than 80 units. The plans will be reviewed local zoning officials and should those go through, the redevelopment could be completed as soon as the first half of 2027.