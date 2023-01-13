Former WWE Media Relations Manager On Being Yelled At By Vince McMahon

In an interview with the Chosen Life podcast (via Fightful), former WWE media relations manager Dawn Pappas spoke about a time when she got yelled at by Vince McMahon. Pappas joined the company in February 2004 and three years later. Here are highlights:

On being yelled at by Vince McMahon: “Vince did yell at me one night. He yelled at me, we were doing a red carpet event in Anaheim and we were running behind schedule. When he got out of his car, he yelled at me. I don’t think Vince knew me from a hole in the wall, but I was the person who was in front of him wearing a WWE badge, so he kind of went off about ‘why are we behind schedule? This is unacceptable.’ I was like, ‘Vince, your first interview is here,’ I completely redirected him into what he needed to be doing. All night, people from the American company were like, ‘Oh my God, he yelled at you, are you okay?’ ‘Yeah, he just yelled at me, it’s fine, he didn’t fire me, I’m good.’ I would bet my life on this, he wasn’t mad at me, it wasn’t Dawn’s fault that we were running behind schedule. He just needed to vent this out before he went and spoke to a camera.”

On leaving the company: “As much fun as it was, there were a lot of politics in the company. It was sort of, ‘I think it’s time for me to move on.’ They were wanting me to do a lot more things that I wasn’t really interested in doing like they were doing a lot of global expansion and I wasn’t interested in being part of that.”