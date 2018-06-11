Former WWE Performer May Return To the Company

According to Pwinsider.com, it appears that James Ellsworth looks to be returning to WWE soon. The site reports that there have been several recent creative pitches for Ellsworth to pop up in some capacity and they have confirmed that he is slated to be at the WWE Money in the Bank PPV in Chicago. The speculation is that he will get involved in Carmella vs. Asuka or even potentially the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match itself.