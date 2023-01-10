Former WWE PR Rep Recalls Working For Vince McMahon, Says He Should Have Taken MMA More Seriously

Former WWE media relations manager Dawn Pappas recently recalled her memories of working for Vince McMahon. Pappas, who worked for the company Media Relations department in Canada from 2004 to 2007, appeared on the Chosen Life podcast and talked about working for McMahon and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On what Vince is like: “Vince is likely exactly what you think Vince is like. That’s not fair, he’s not (the Vince McMahon character). He’s very calculating, he’s very smart, he’s very direct. I didn’t have a lot of direct interaction with Vince, but there was one interview that he was doing for Sportsnet or TSN, and there had been a lot of steroid controversy at the time. I was in the green room with him before the interview and I said, ‘I have the list of questions.’ He said, ‘Put it away.’ ‘You sure? Bret. Steroids.’ ‘Put it away.’ I had a lot of respect for somebody who was willing to go into a live interview, he knows his shit, he knows his positions because he truly embodies that company.”

On Vince not taking MMA seriously enough: “I think, and this is just me talking, he failed wrestling by not taking the threat of MMA seriously, and I say this as someone who came from an industry that got hammered by Napster. I came from music and they weren’t taking streaming seriously, and that did a lot of damage to the music industry. When I went to WWE and I started seeing the numbers dropping, ‘oh, we’re losing our viewership.’ Okay, what are we doing about it? My first thought was, we should all be going to Vegas and a MMA event and see what they’re doing and comparing it to what we’re doing. WWE and Vince’s world, nobody wants to hear that. Vince is going to do what Vince is going to do and he doesn’t want to know, think, or see anything else going on outside. That was the impression I got. To hear Hunter [Triple H] has been doing a great job with the company, I love that because I love him, he’s a super smart guy. I liked him and have a lot of respect for him. I’m not surprised that Vince can’t take a seat. It’s his life and blood,.”