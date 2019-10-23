Former WWE Ref Jimmy Korderas Says NXT Shouldn’t Change Anything to Counter AEW

– Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing AEW vs. NXT and more. Some highlights are below:

On if the Wednesday Night Wars have lived up the hype: “No because I think people are more into choosing sides as opposed to trying to enjoy both products. To me, this is a great time to be a wrestling fan because you have options … I try to enjoy it as a fan. Everybody has their own presentations and their own likes, but why does it have to be a war? Why can’t everybody just enjoy? I’m perfectly fine with watching one on Wednesday and one on the next day.”

On if wrestling has becomd oversaturated: “That’s the difficult part because if you look at it, if you include NWA and MLW, there’s a lot out there. That’s a smart move to them [Impact moving to ASX TV] but a little bit late because I thought – obviously for reasons that TNT couldn’t put AEW on Tuesdays because that would have been the perfect time for them with people pre-programmed to SmackDown being on Tuesdays – but it’s a good swap for [Impact]. With Impact coming in you’ve got Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, trying to catch up on Thursday before you get to Friday. Divorce lawyers are making a killing.”

On what WWE can do with NXT to counter AEW: “I don’t think they should change anything because what I love about NXT is that it’s completely different than what everyone else is doing. When people talk about a sports-type presentation to pro wrestling, to me, other than the NWA show, it’s NXT that has that feel more than any of the brands out there. I love their presentation and that they focus on in-ring more than anything. They have their video packages and their stories and promos but the bulk is focused on the in-ring product and it’s very good.”

On AEW looking better than NXT due to the larger venues: “We live in a world where perception is reality so if it’s perceived as a bigger deal, then people will think that. I try to look past that but I understand that thinking. When you look at both shows, visually it looks great with AEW.”

On if he’s spoken with AEW: “I haven’t spoken to them at all. Part of the problem is being in Canada and that means they would have to get the proper work papers to get me down there. Or I would have to move to the States which I’m not prepared to do at this time.”