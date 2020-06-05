Former WWE Referee Jimmy Korderas Not a Fan of Cody Bleeding On Dynamite

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was not happy to see Cody bleeding on last night’s episode of Dynamite. Korderas posted his latest “Reffin Rant” video on Twitter commenting on the main event of last night’s show, which saw Cody get busted open during his TNT Championship defense against Jungle Boy.

Korderas, who has been critical in the past of how AEW uses its referees, said that blood in the current times amid the COVID-19 pandemic is “a no-no, plain and simple” and explained in more detail.

“AEW Dynamite last night,” he said. “And I can go on and on about the refereeing and the lack of logic, and the way they distract the referees being uncreative and just brutal, burying the referees. But there was something else that happened last night. Cody Rhodes hard-waying himself and getting blood, and getting sympathy upon himself in his match against Jungle Boy.”

He continued, “Yes, I understand the goal was to get Jungle Boy to the next level — elevate him even though he was going to lose the match. And that was very possible to do without the use of blood. We have to think about the times we’re in right now. Yes, we want to evolve pro wrestling. Yes, we want it to get better, and be creative and think outside of the box. But the one thing we shouldn’t be thinking about is the use of blood. Yes, it ain’t ballet, accidents happen but this was no accident. It was intentional. We’re living in pandemic times. Blood is a no-no, plain and simple.”