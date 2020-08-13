wrestling / News
Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda Appears on AEW Dynamite To Officiate TNT Title Match (Video)
August 12, 2020 | Posted by
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda is All Elite, appearing on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Chioda appeared on tonight’s show to officiate the AEW TNT Championship match between Cody and Scorpio Sky. Cody retained the title with a pinfall win over Sky after hitting the Cross Rhodes.
Chioda, a 31 year veteran of WWE, was among those released from his contract in April.
The legendary referee Mike Chioda will be calling the action!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/KeHw9NQ3kC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Celebrates AEW Dynamite Beating RAW In 18-34 Demo
- Kofi Kingston On People Who Don’t Consider the Rock a Black WWE Champion, Inspiring People With His Title Win
- Eric Bischoff Says Wrestling Hasn’t Had a Legitimate Star Since 2002
- Booker T On Refusing to Job to Matt Morgan In Short Match In TNA, If He and Morgan Had Any Backstage Heat