Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda Appears on AEW Dynamite To Officiate TNT Title Match (Video)

August 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Mike Chioda

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda is All Elite, appearing on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Chioda appeared on tonight’s show to officiate the AEW TNT Championship match between Cody and Scorpio Sky. Cody retained the title with a pinfall win over Sky after hitting the Cross Rhodes.

Chioda, a 31 year veteran of WWE, was among those released from his contract in April.

