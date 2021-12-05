wrestling / News
Former WWE Star Makes NWA Debut at Hard Times 2
December 4, 2021 | Posted by
Former WWE star Fandango, now going by Dirty Dango, made his NWA debut at Hard Times 2 on Saturday night. Dango and JTG came out together after La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) defeated The End (Odinson & Parrow) to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles and made it clear that they want to win the NWA Tag Team Titles.
Dango was released by WWE back in June.
Tell me I did not just see that!!! Oh snap!!! DIRTYDANGO! #HardTimes2 #NWAHardTimes pic.twitter.com/tnSpVHzB99
— Lee Sanders (@TheRCWRShow) December 5, 2021
