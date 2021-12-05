wrestling / News

Former WWE Star Makes NWA Debut at Hard Times 2

December 4, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Fandango WWE NXT Breezango Dirty Dango

Former WWE star Fandango, now going by Dirty Dango, made his NWA debut at Hard Times 2 on Saturday night. Dango and JTG came out together after La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) defeated The End (Odinson & Parrow) to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles and made it clear that they want to win the NWA Tag Team Titles.

Dango was released by WWE back in June.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Fandango, Ashish

More Stories

loading