Former WWE Stars Facing Off on Tuesday’s NWA & UWN Primetime Live PPV

October 10, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
FITE has announced the full card for Tuesday’s NWA & United Wrestling Network Primetime Live PPV. This will be the fifth edition of the weekly PPV. Check out the card below.

* Chris Masters vs. Fred Rosser (Darren Young)
* Elayna Black vs. Heather Monroe
* Joseph vs. Kubrick for the UWN TV Title Match
* Alexander Hammerstone set to defend the West Coast Pro Title
* A major announcement

The results for the latest episode of “Primetime Live” are available here.

