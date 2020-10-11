Former WWE Stars Facing Off on Tuesday’s NWA & UWN Primetime Live PPV

FITE has announced the full card for Tuesday’s NWA & United Wrestling Network Primetime Live PPV. This will be the fifth edition of the weekly PPV. Check out the card below.

* Chris Masters vs. Fred Rosser (Darren Young)

* Elayna Black vs. Heather Monroe

* Joseph vs. Kubrick for the UWN TV Title Match

* Alexander Hammerstone set to defend the West Coast Pro Title

* A major announcement

The results for the latest episode of “Primetime Live” are available here.