Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Gets Engaged

February 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mojo Rawley WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi, aka Mojo Rawley, has gotten engaged to his girlfriend, Grace. You can see some Instagram photos for the engagement below.

The couple got engaged in Savannah, Georgia. Mojo Rawley was released by WWE in April 2021.

Dean Muhtadi, Mojo Rawley, Jeffrey Harris

