Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Gets Engaged
February 12, 2022 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi, aka Mojo Rawley, has gotten engaged to his girlfriend, Grace. You can see some Instagram photos for the engagement below.
The couple got engaged in Savannah, Georgia. Mojo Rawley was released by WWE in April 2021.
